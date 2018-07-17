Guyana News

Cops seek legal advice on charges in Campbellville double murder

By Staff Writer
Deonarine and Omkar Liliah

Police have sent their file on the murders of Pandit Deonarine Liliah and his son, Gopaul, whose partially-decomposed bodies were found in their Campbellville home last Tuesday with multiple stab wounds, for legal advice on charges.

This is according to Crime Chief Paul Williams, who told Stabroek News that several persons remained in police custody up to yesterday afternoon.

Among those in custody is a suspect who was held last Wednesday after he was found in possession of the victims’ cell phones. He had told police that he bought the phones from a person fitting the description of the suspect who was arrested on Tuesday, hours after the discovery…..

