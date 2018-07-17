Four to be charged with murder of Westminster phone card vendor

Four persons are to be charged today with the murder of Westminster phone card vendor, Ron Mansfield, the police said last night.

In a press statement, police public relations officer, Jairam Ramlakhan said that the charges are being laid against the quartet following legal advice obtained.

The charges are being brought against Shomar ‘Pope Pi’ Singh, 21, of 61 D’Urban St.,Wortmanville; Alexander La Cruz, 25, of 179 Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD; Mark ‘Biggs’ Welch,25, of 2743 Recht-door-Zee, WBD and Naiomi Bentick, 25, of 893 Westminster, WBD…..