GRA launches container scanner facility

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday launched its container scanner site, which Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said is critical in the fight against illegal trade.

The new container scanner site at Lombard Street, Georgetown, is a product of a partnership between the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC).

Currently, there is a US$4 million mobile container scanner, which was gifted to the Government by the People’s Republic of China, at the site. Another permanent scanner is expected to be installed at the site by the end of the year…..