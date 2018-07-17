Guyana News

GRA launches container scanner facility

By Staff Writer
The mobile scanner during a demonstration yesterday afternoon at the new container scanning site on Lombard Street, Georgetown.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) yesterday launched its container scanner site, which Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said is critical in the fight against illegal trade.

The new container scanner site at Lombard Street, Georgetown, is a product of a partnership between the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC).

Currently, there is a US$4 million mobile container scanner, which was gifted to the Government by the People’s Republic of China, at the site. Another permanent scanner is expected to be installed at the site by the end of the year…..

More in Guyana News

Part of $3.8B Guyana Stores tax debt paid – Statia

Tiger Bay youth gets 23 years for stabbing man to death

Uncle confesses to strangling Anna Catherina man – police

Man, 66, found guilty of raping 10-year-old

New Amsterdam gets $450m hotel

By

Granger urges toshaos to use conference to deliver development to indigenous communities

By

Gov’t convenes multi-agency meeting on arriving Venezuelans

Mon Repos man wanted over 325 lbs drug bust

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web