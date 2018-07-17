Granger urges toshaos to use conference to deliver development to indigenous communities

President David Granger yesterday urged toshaos and other indigenous community leaders to use the annual National Toshaos Council’s conference as a vehicle for change and to deliver public services that will create more sustainable and secure livelihoods, and increased opportunities to reduce the inequalities between coastland and hinterland communities.

“This conference is about the future and not about the past. It is about planning and implementing, and creating institutions to ensure accessible, affordable and appropriate public service in all the communities,” Granger said when he delivered the main address at yesterday’s opening of the five-day 12th National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, at Liliendaal.

Over 176 toshaos and senior councillors were present at the opening of the conference, which is being held under the theme, “Preserving our past, Protecting our Future.”….