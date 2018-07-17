Guyana News

Granger urges toshaos to use conference to deliver development to indigenous communities

By
President David Granger (second from right) greeting the Vice-Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), Lennox Shuman at the opening of the NTC confab yesterday at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal. At right, First Lady Sandra Granger is greeting the Chairman of the NTC, Joel Fredericks (partly hidden) (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President David Granger yesterday urged toshaos and other indigenous community leaders to use the annual National Toshaos Council’s conference as a vehicle for change and to deliver public services that will create more sustainable and secure livelihoods, and increased opportunities to reduce the inequalities between coastland and hinterland communities.

“This conference is about the future and not about the past. It is about planning and implementing, and creating institutions to ensure accessible, affordable and appropriate public service in all the communities,” Granger said when he delivered the main address at yesterday’s opening of the five-day 12th National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, at Liliendaal.

Over 176 toshaos and senior councillors were present at the opening of the conference, which is being held under the theme, “Preserving our past, Protecting our Future.”….

