Guard charged over modified pistol, ammo after police intercept

Trevor Heyliger, the security guard who police say they intercepted with an unlicensed weapon and a quantity of ammunition in a vehicle he was driving last Friday, is now a remanded prisoner after being denied bail on charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Heyliger, 48, of 389 ‘A’ Field, Sophia, appeared yesterday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown, where he was read the two charges.
It is alleged that on July 13th, 2018, at Oronoque Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, he had in his possession a .45 pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence at the time…..
