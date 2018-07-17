Guyana News

Investigator in Sanasie murder reports exhibits missing

By Staff Writer
Patricia Sanasie

The trial of Richard Stanton, who is accused of murdering Patricia Sanasie in 2015, continued yesterday with the testimony of Detective Constable Samuel Headley, who conducted the initial investigation into the crime.

It is alleged that Stanton, of Lot 53 Princes Street, Lodge, killed Sanasie, 45, on January 12th, 2015.

Yesterday’s questioning revealed that exhibits lodged by Headley at the Sparendaam Police Station after he gave evidence at the Magistrate’s Court have been misplaced. The exhibits, this newspaper understands, include the ballistics report and two warheads removed from Sanasie’s body during the post-mortem exam…..

