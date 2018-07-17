Guyana News

Joint Services rank, three others to be charged over ganja

By Staff Writer

Following the discovery of several Ziploc bags filled with cannabis on Saturday morning in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, the police have been advised to institute criminal charges.

The accused persons: Kunene Rodney, 40, a Joint Services rank and of Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD); Clarence Boston, 24, also of Kaneville; Michael Dennis,31,of Diamond, EBD and Shomar Thomas,21,of Samantha Point, Grove, EBD will be charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking…..

