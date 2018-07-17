Jonathan Saunders is top Region Four Special Needs student

Ten-year-old Jonathan Saunders was recently announced as the top student for Region Four from the list of Special Needs children who sat the 2018 NGSA exams, according to a release from Region Four.

The St Paul’s Primary student and aspiring economist has earned a spot at Plaisance Secondary after scoring 400 marks. Mother of the child Annesia Woolford-Saunders said that she remains confident that her son has a solid mind in terms of his capacity to perform very well. “I know that he has a great memory because as long as he is taught something he remembers it,” she said…..