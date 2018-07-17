Man found crushed to death on Carifesta Ave

The Police say they are are seeking the public’s assistance in the identification of a male of East Indian ancestry whose head was reportedly ran over by a minibus this morning about 4 on Carifesta Avenue; the body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home.

Enquiries disclosed from the driver of the vehicle BWW 4632, that he was proceeding west along the southern carriageway on the Avenue when he suddenly felt an impact and he stopped; upon investigating, discovered the victim lying on the roadway with his head smashed.

The 48-year-old driver of Cove and John ECD, who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation. The vehicle is lodged pending investigation, police said.