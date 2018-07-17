Part of $3.8B Guyana Stores tax debt paid – Statia

Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) has paid the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) “a few hundreds of millions,” Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia says and discussions are ongoing on how the remainder of its $3.8 billion tax debt will be paid.

The debt is the result of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling against GSL’s constitutional challenge to the 2% minimum corporation tax applied by the GRA under the Fiscal Enactments (Amendment) Act.

GSL was given two extensions to make its payments to the GRA since the March ruling and Statia confirmed yesterday that it was yet to make the full payment…..