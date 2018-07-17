Guyana News

Part of $3.8B Guyana Stores tax debt paid – Statia

By Staff Writer
Guyana Stores Limited

Guyana Stores Limited (GSL) has paid the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) “a few hundreds of millions,” Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia says and discussions are ongoing on how the remainder of its $3.8 billion tax debt will be paid.

The debt is the result of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruling against GSL’s constitutional challenge to the 2% minimum corporation tax applied by the GRA under the Fiscal Enactments (Amendment) Act.

GSL was given two extensions to make its payments to the GRA since the March ruling and Statia confirmed yesterday that it was yet to make the full payment…..

More in Guyana News

Tiger Bay youth gets 23 years for stabbing man to death

Uncle confesses to strangling Anna Catherina man – police

Man, 66, found guilty of raping 10-year-old

New Amsterdam gets $450m hotel

By

Granger urges toshaos to use conference to deliver development to indigenous communities

By

Gov’t convenes multi-agency meeting on arriving Venezuelans

Mon Repos man wanted over 325 lbs drug bust

Four to be charged with murder of Westminster phone card vendor

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web