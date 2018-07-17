Guyana News

Prashad Nagar man gets four years for fondling underage girl

By Staff Writer
Michael Sampson

Michael Sampson, a Prashad Nagar man who is alleged to have fondled an underage girl, was yesterday sentenced to four years in jail after being found guilty of the crime.

Sampson was charged in March with sexually assaulting the child, who is under the age of 16 on February 19th, 2018, at Prashad Nagar.

Sampson, it was alleged, fondled the girl’s breasts.

His in-camera trial concluded yesterday when trial magistrate Judy Latchman found him guilty of the crime and imposed the four-year sentence.

Sampson was prosecuted by police prosecutor Sean Gonsalves.

More in Guyana News

Part of $3.8B Guyana Stores tax debt paid – Statia

Tiger Bay youth gets 23 years for stabbing man to death

Uncle confesses to strangling Anna Catherina man – police

Man, 66, found guilty of raping 10-year-old

New Amsterdam gets $450m hotel

By

Granger urges toshaos to use conference to deliver development to indigenous communities

By

Gov’t convenes multi-agency meeting on arriving Venezuelans

Mon Repos man wanted over 325 lbs drug bust

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web