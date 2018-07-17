Guyana News

Teen boys charged with rape of girl, 11

By Staff Writer

Two teenage boys were yesterday granted bail after they were accused of raping an 11-year-old girl.

Caozuyha Menuy, 18, and his 15-year-old co-accused were brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in George-town, where they were read the charge during an in-camera hearing. It was also noted that a 13-year-old is also expected to be charged with the crime…..

