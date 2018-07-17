Tiger Bay youth gets 23 years for stabbing man to death

Christopher Stanley, the youth charged with stabbing a man to death in Tiger Bay in 2015, was yesterday sentenced to 23 years and seven months in jail for the crime, which he said he committed after the now dead man tried to rape him.

Stanley, 22, who was initially indicted for the murder of Owen Browne, pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter yesterday before Justice Sandil Kissoon, at the High Court in Georgetown.

It was alleged that Stanley murdered Browne, aka ‘Rasta Man,’ on August 29th, 2015…..