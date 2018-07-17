Guyana News

Two businessmen held over offences after ATV intercepted

By Staff Writer

The police say that two businessmen have been detained following allegations of assaulting a peace officer, damage to property, discharging a loaded firearm and obstructing the officers from executing their duties.

The incident occurred about 8 pm on Sunday night at Battery Road, Kingston.

The police say that investigations revealed that two police ranks were responding to a report of a simple larceny in Kingston when they stopped an ATV without registration plates and whilst engaging the driver, three men two of whom are in custody, approached, obstructed the ranks from performing their duties and behaved in a very hostile manner towards the ranks who were forced to calls for assistance…..

