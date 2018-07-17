Uncle confesses to strangling Anna Catherina man – police

An Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD) man was found strangled in his home early yesterday morning and police have said that an uncle has admitted to the crime.

The dead man has been identified as Jason Rajendra Paul Hira, 30, of 78 Sixth Street, Anna Catherina.

Hira, who shared the home with his grandparents and an uncle, was found lifeless by his grandmother in their washroom…..