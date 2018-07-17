Venezuelan passengers in CJIA plane landing probe released

As the investigation continues into the landing of a private chartered aircraft at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri last week, the four Venezuelan passengers who were onboard have been released, while the two Venezuelan pilots remain in custody.

Contacted for a comment last evening, Crime Chief Paul Williams told Stabroek News that police have sought legal advice, which will determine the way forward.

Last Tuesday, the police said an investigation was launched after several irregularities were discovered upon the landing of the aircraft, which arrived at 3.20 pm last Monday…..