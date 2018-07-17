Venezuelan remanded on ganja trafficking charge

A Venezuelan national was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with having possession of two pounds of cannabis for trafficking.

Franklin Gonsalves, 29, was read the charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, with the aid of a translator

It is alleged that the accused, a miner, on July 9th, at Kaikan Village, had 1,000 grammes (equivalent to 2.2 pounds) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking…..