Guyana News

Venezuelan remanded on ganja trafficking charge

By Staff Writer
Franklin Gonsalves

A Venezuelan national was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with having possession of two pounds of cannabis for trafficking.

Franklin Gonsalves, 29, was read the charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, with the aid of a translator

It is alleged that the accused, a miner, on July 9th, at Kaikan Village, had 1,000 grammes (equivalent to 2.2 pounds) of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking…..

More in Guyana News

Part of $3.8B Guyana Stores tax debt paid – Statia

Tiger Bay youth gets 23 years for stabbing man to death

Uncle confesses to strangling Anna Catherina man – police

Man, 66, found guilty of raping 10-year-old

New Amsterdam gets $450m hotel

By

Granger urges toshaos to use conference to deliver development to indigenous communities

By

Gov’t convenes multi-agency meeting on arriving Venezuelans

Mon Repos man wanted over 325 lbs drug bust

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web