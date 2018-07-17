Victims flown to city after Mahdia accident

At least four persons were flown to Georgetown yesterday morning for the treatment of injuries sustained in a vehicular accident at Mahdia on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred shortly before 8.15 pm when an SUV transporting several persons drove into a hole in the vicinity of Tiger Hill, causing it to topple several times.

Over eight persons, including a baby and at least two Venezuelan nationals, were travelling in the vehicle—a Land Cruiser—at the time, this newspaper was told…..