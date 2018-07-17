Victims flown to city after Mahdia accident

At least four persons were flown to Georgetown yesterday morning for the treatment of injuries sustained in a vehicular accident at Mahdia on Sunday evening.
The accident occurred shortly before 8.15 pm when an SUV transporting several persons drove into a hole in the vicinity of Tiger Hill, causing it to topple several times.
Over eight persons, including a baby and at least two Venezuelan nationals, were travelling in the vehicle—a Land Cruiser—at the time, this newspaper was told…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web