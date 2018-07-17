Guyana News

Victims flown to city after Mahdia accident

By Staff Writer

At least four persons were flown to Georgetown yesterday morning for the treatment of injuries sustained in a vehicular accident at Mahdia on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred shortly before 8.15 pm when an SUV transporting several persons drove into a hole in the vicinity of Tiger Hill, causing it to topple several times.

Over eight persons, including a baby and at least two Venezuelan nationals, were travelling in the vehicle—a Land Cruiser—at the time, this newspaper was told…..

More in Guyana News

Part of $3.8B Guyana Stores tax debt paid – Statia

Tiger Bay youth gets 23 years for stabbing man to death

Uncle confesses to strangling Anna Catherina man – police

Man, 66, found guilty of raping 10-year-old

New Amsterdam gets $450m hotel

By

Granger urges toshaos to use conference to deliver development to indigenous communities

By

Gov’t convenes multi-agency meeting on arriving Venezuelans

Mon Repos man wanted over 325 lbs drug bust

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web