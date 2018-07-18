Guyana News

Albouystown club owner in custody over ganja

By Staff Writer
The cannabis that was unearthed

The owner of a popular city night club is presently in police custody after a search conducted at his business premises yesterday morning unearthed 19 kilogrammes of compressed cannabis.

Police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan in a brief statement yesterday afternoon confirmed the arrest which took place at the nightclub located at Hogg Street, Albouystown.

He said acting on intelligence received, ranks of the Police Narcotics branch swooped down at the club around 11.30 am during which a search was conducted and the illegal substance was found in parcels.

Investigations are ongoing.       

