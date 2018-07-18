Guyana News

Attempted murder accused for trial

By Staff Writer
Hemchand Kerswin

An attempted murder accused was yesterday committed to face trial at the High Court.

The charge against Hemchand Kerswin stated that on April 14th, 2017 at D’Urban Backlands, with intent to commit murder, he wounded Trevor Smith.

The prosecution’s case was that on the day in question, Smith and the accused had an exchange of words because the accused was sitting on Smith’s step and refused to move. ….

More in Guyana News

Williams, Harmon and Lawrence nominated for PNCR Chairmanship

Suspect charged with murdering Campbellville pandit and son

Bartica man gets 28 years for killing Madewini resident during burglary

Lawrence, PS defend drugs contract

Lawrence, PS defend drugs contract

Body of overseas-based Guyanese in jet ski mishap recovered at Timehri

Good Hope furniture maker charged over 325 lbs drug bust

Mocha businessman gets four and a half years for driving death of woman, 64

Cops probing death of man found in Providence trench

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web