Bartica man gets 28 years for killing Madewini resident during burglary

Bartician Ryan Jones, also known as Rayon Jones, was yesterday sentenced to 28 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of Timehri mechanic Puranand Baljit, who was stabbed to death during a robbery at his Madewini home in 2016.

The 22-year-old Jones appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon yesterday at the High Court in Georgetown, where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He had initially been indicted for murdering Baljit, called ‘Andrew,’ in the course/furtherance of a burglary on June 9th, 2016.

Baljit was 25-years-old at the time of his death…..