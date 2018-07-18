Guyana News

Bid received for Indian immigration monument fence

By Staff Writer

With the Ministry of Public Infrastructure overseeing the construction process for the Indian immigration monument project at Palmyra, Corentyne, a company yesterday bid to undertake the construction of a perimeter fence, internal walkway and landscaping works.

Two weeks ago bids were opened for the construction of the monument foundation, base and podium, and for the construction of the roadway, internal drains, perimeter walkway and parking area…..

