Drivers in Ruby death probe plead guilty to drunk driving

The two drivers who were arrested on Saturday after they allegedly struck down and killed Sherman Daniels along the Ruby Public Road, East Bank Essequibo were yesterday fined after being charged with several traffic-related offences excluding causing death by dangerous driving.

Kimberly Pearson, 21, of Section ‘C’ Block ‘Y’ Grove, East Bank Demerara and Sherwin Joseph, 28, of Hyde Park, EBE appeared in the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.

Pearson was charged with driving under the influence, being an unlicensed driver and driving an uncertified and uninsured motor vehicle while Joseph was charged with driving under the influence and driving an uninsured, unlicensed, and uncertified motor vehicle…..