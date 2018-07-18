Guyana News

Good Hope furniture maker charged over 325 lbs drug bust

By Staff Writer
Azim Baksh

A Good Hope, East Coast Demerara furniture maker has been charged with trafficking the almost 325 pounds of cocaine and ganja that were found by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on a boat at Mon Repos last Saturday.

Azim Baksh, also known as ‘Bato,’ 50, of Lot 123 Good Hope, was charged yesterday at Sparendaam with trafficking 91.132 kilos (equivalent to 200.9 pounds) of cocaine and 56.008 kg (equivalent to 123.4 pounds) of cannabis at the Mon Repos channel.

Baksh denied the charge…..

