GPL suffers shutdown after losing 11 MW

At approximately 00:56 this morning, a burnt cable connection in the link between the two Power Plants at Kingston caused the sudden loss of 11 MW of capacity and subsequent shutdown of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS), the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) said today.
Remedial work began immediately and the first area was re-powered at approximately 1.30 am All areas were re-powered at approximately 3.30 am, GPL said.
GPL’s network has suffered similar shutdowns in recent years much to the annoyance of the public.
