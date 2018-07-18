Guyana News

GPL suffers shutdown after losing 11 MW

By Staff Editor

At approximately 00:56 this morning, a burnt cable connection in the link between the two Power Plants at Kingston caused the sudden loss of 11 MW of capacity and subsequent shutdown of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS), the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) said today. 

Remedial work began immediately and the first area was re-powered at approximately 1.30 am All areas were re-powered at approximately 3.30 am, GPL said.

GPL’s network has suffered similar shutdowns in recent years much to the annoyance of the public.

More in Guyana News

Gov’t mum on Broomes incident despite Code of Conduct

Williams, Harmon and Lawrence nominated for PNCR Chairmanship

Suspect charged with murdering Campbellville pandit and son

Bartica man gets 28 years for killing Madewini resident during burglary

Lawrence, PS defend drugs contract

Lawrence, PS defend drugs contract

Body of overseas-based Guyanese in jet ski mishap recovered at Timehri

Good Hope furniture maker charged over 325 lbs drug bust

Mocha businessman gets four and a half years for driving death of woman, 64

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web