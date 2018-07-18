Guyana News

High winds damage Parfaite Harmonie roofs

By Staff Writer
One of the homes where the roof was partially detached. (Photo courtesy of Nazim Hussain)

High winds yesterday morning ripped off the roof of one house at Onderneeming, Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara and caused damage to at least three others.

As a result, the Region Three Council is currently conducting an assessment as they look to offer assistance to affected families, Regional Executive Officer, Dennis Jaikarran said.

Yesterday morning between 9.30 and 10.30, residents recalled, winds were accompanied by a heavy downpour. Not long afterwards they noticed galvanised sheets, which had become detached from roofs, flying in the air…..

