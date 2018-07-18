Guyana News

IMF: Disorderly sugar revamping will incur major costs

By Staff Writer

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that a disorderly restructuring of the sugar sector would have major economic and social costs.

According to a report prepared following an Article IV IMF mission in May, central government’s deficit is projected to widen to 5.4 and 5.1 percent of GDP in 2018 and 2019 due to the cost of restructuring the sugar sector and an increase in infrastructure related capital expenditure.

The report which was prepared for discussion by the IMF Executive Board in June was made public on July 13 and noted that public debt is projected to peak at 57.2 percent of GDP in 2019…..

More in Guyana News

Williams, Harmon and Lawrence nominated for PNCR Chairmanship

Suspect charged with murdering Campbellville pandit and son

Bartica man gets 28 years for killing Madewini resident during burglary

Lawrence, PS defend drugs contract

Lawrence, PS defend drugs contract

Body of overseas-based Guyanese in jet ski mishap recovered at Timehri

Good Hope furniture maker charged over 325 lbs drug bust

Mocha businessman gets four and a half years for driving death of woman, 64

Cops probing death of man found in Providence trench

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web