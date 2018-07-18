Guyana News

Lawrence, PS defend drugs contract

-after ministry’s pick emerges as lone bidder

By Staff Writer

-tender board had rejected proposal for sole-sourcing

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence yesterday attempted to explain the controversial award of a $367 million contract for emergency drugs to New York-based supplier HDM Labs Inc. last year, raising more questions about the deal, including why the company was told it had been awarded the contract months before the national tender board’s recommendation.

Contrary to recent press reports, including by Stabroek News, Lawrence said in a statement that the contract was awarded to HDM Labs Inc. after it was the lone bidder among six companies in a restrictive tendering process but a representative for one of the other companies yesterday told Stabroek News it was not aware of any request to participate. Additionally, Lawrence, who maintained that “all the relevant procedures were properly followed,” did not mention that prior to the award the Public Health Ministry attempted to single source the drugs from HDM Labs Inc. and had informed the company at that time that it had secured the contract…..

More in Guyana News

Williams, Harmon and Lawrence nominated for PNCR Chairmanship

Suspect charged with murdering Campbellville pandit and son

Bartica man gets 28 years for killing Madewini resident during burglary

Body of overseas-based Guyanese in jet ski mishap recovered at Timehri

Good Hope furniture maker charged over 325 lbs drug bust

Mocha businessman gets four and a half years for driving death of woman, 64

Cops probing death of man found in Providence trench

Four charged with murder of phone card vendor

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web