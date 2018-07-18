Guyana News

Manslaughter, attempted murder accused to undergo medical evaluations

By Staff Writer

Medical evaluations were yesterday ordered for two men who are committed to stand trial at the High Court.

Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial made applications yesterday before Justice Brassington Reynolds for medical evaluations for Paul Michael Khan, 34, who is facing a charge of manslaughter, and Toney Marcus, who will be tried for attempted murder and felonious wounding…..

