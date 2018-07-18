Guyana News

Norton St teenager drowns at Splashmins Fun Park

By Staff Writer
Dead: Ronaldo Gomes

The body of a Norton Street teenager was pulled  out of the creek at Splashmins Fun Park and Resort sometime after he went swimming on Sunday evening.

It is believed that the dead teen, who has been identified as Ronaldo Gomes, 18, a labourer, of Lot 8 Norton Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, drowned while taking a swim.

Police said that Gomes and friends and family members were on an outing at the resort and it was while they were preparing to return home they discovered that he was missing…..

Lawrence, PS defend drugs contract

