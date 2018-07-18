Patentia woman charged over ganja found in paint bucket at Bartica stelling

A 39-year-old Patentia resident, who police say was found carrying cannabis in a paint bucket, was yesterday remanded to prison after being charged with possession of narcotics for trafficking.

Ayana Campbell, of 64 Patentia, West Bank Demerara, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

The charge against Campbell stated that on July 13th, 2018, at Bartica, she had 1.169 kg (2.5 pounds) of cannabis in her possession for trafficking…..