Voir dire underway in extradition case

The extradition proceedings against alleged fugitive Troy Thomas continued yesterday with the commencement of a voir dire to verify his identity.

It is alleged that Thomas, of South Ozone Park, Queens, New York, murdered Keith Frank in the United States on December 11th, 2011.

Two persons took to the witness box to give evidence when the matter was called before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Providence Magistrate’s Court yesterday. ….