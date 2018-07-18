Williams, Harmon and Lawrence nominated for PNCR Chairmanship

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) yesterday received nominations for leadership positions at its upcoming Biennial Delegates’ Congress and General Secretary Amna Ally assured that the elections process will be transparent.

While President David Granger will be unopposed as party leader, a three-person race is emerging among current government ministers Basil Williams, Joseph Harmon and Volda Lawrence for the position of Chairman.

Additionally, eight persons, based both locally and in the diaspora, have been nominated to vie for the position of Vice-Chairman, according to information given to Stabroek News at press time. They are: Lawrence, Harmon, ministers George Norton, Annette Ferguson, and Winston Felix, as well as Christopher Jones, James Bond and Cosbert Roberts. (Jones is currently the Director of Sports and is said to be very popular among youth. He has served in the youth arm of the party as its Chairman and was very active during the 2015 general elections campaign, galvanising support countrywide. Roberts is based in Washington, and Ally said that he has been long serving.) ….