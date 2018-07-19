Guyana News

230 secondary school students on work-study

By Staff Writer
Students at the work-study orientation (Ministry of Education photo)

Two hundred and thirty students were yesterday encouraged to practice good work-ethics as they embark on a work-study stint beginning Monday, July 23rd, 2018.

An orientation exercise for phase two of the work-study programme was organised by the Department of Education Georgetown. The students along with parents gathered  in the Queen’s College auditorium where they were briefed on what is expected of them over the next five weeks, according to a release from the Ministry of Education.

Julius David, who is also a Work-Study Supervisor gave an overview of the programme and what it aims to achieve…..

