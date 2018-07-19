Guyana News

Changes proposed to Guyana Gold Board Act

By Staff Writer
Raphael Trotman

Minister of Natural Resources (MNR) Raphael Trotman yesterday met with representatives of the eight licenced gold dealers to discuss proposed amendments to the Guyana Gold Board Act and Regulations including changing the amount of gold that may be legally held by a person.

A release from MNR said that the meeting took place at the Guyana Pegasus and along with the Minister were the Board of the Guyana Gold Board led by Chairman GHK Lall and General Manager of the Guyana Gold Board Eondrene Thompson along with Legal Officer Stacey Weever, Attorney at Law…..

