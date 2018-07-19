Culture of silence on domestic, sexual violence in indigenous villages must be broken

Breaking the culture of silence on domestic violence and sexual offences, including incest, in Indigenous Peoples (IP) communities could be aided by the training of toshaos and councillors, says Director, University of Guyana Gender Institute, Dr Pauline Bullen.

“We have to empower every child. We have to everyone with the ability to take care of themselves, and this can only be done through sex education, so they can walk away from their abuser or potential abuser,” she said.

At a session held on Tuesday at the 12th National Toshaos Council Confer-ence underway at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal, Bullen said, village leaders need to be trained and to have adequate knowledge of the Laws of Guyana so they can deal with the issue of domestic and sexual violence and how women are valued and regarded. Training must also address the lack of respect afforded by police officers to the authority of the toshao and the village council. They both need to understand their roles and responsibilities, she said…..