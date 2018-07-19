Guyana News

GPA ups pressure on President over press conferences

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Press Association (GPA) yesterday said it endorses recent criticisms of President David Granger’s failure to hold periodic press conferences.

“We believe that the retort by the Ministry of the Presidency to a Stabroek News editorial (of July 9th) is nothing but a shameless insult to the intelligence of the media corps and by extension the Guyanese public at large.

“For the record, the President barely speaks to the media for five minutes after any official engagement…..

