Granger, Jagdeo to meet today on Police Service Commission

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo are this morning scheduled to discuss the appointment of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and Jagdeo said he will oppose the proposed Chairman.

It is believed that the President favours retired assistant police commissioner Paul Slowe as the Chairman.

It was Jagdeo who made the disclosure of the long-awaited meeting yesterday and he said he also plans to raise the issue of Guysuco’s $30B loan and other matters he thinks are of important national interest. Also outstanding is the question of the substantive appointments of the Chancellor of the Judiciary and the Chief Justice…..