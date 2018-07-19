Guyana News

Granger, Jagdeo to meet today on Police Service Commission

-Opposition Leader opposed to proposed Chairman

By Staff Writer
File Photo: 2015 – President David Granger (right) with Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo at the Ministry of the Presidency.

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo are this morning scheduled to discuss the appointment of the Police Service Commission  (PSC) and Jagdeo said he will oppose the proposed Chairman.

It is believed that the President favours retired assistant police commissioner Paul Slowe as the Chairman.

It was Jagdeo who made the disclosure of the long-awaited meeting yesterday and he said he also plans to raise the issue of Guysuco’s $30B loan and other matters he thinks are of important national interest.  Also outstanding is the question of the substantive appointments of the Chancellor of the Judiciary and the Chief Justice…..

