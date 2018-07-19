Guyana News

Guyana, UNAIDS agree plan to boost life expectancy of those with HIV

-more efficient delivery of services needed

By Staff Writer
Seated (L-R): Dr Renee West, Minister, Dr Karen Cummings and Dr Rob Glaubius. Standing (L-R): Karen Yaw, Maria Niles, Dr Martin Odiit, Dr Shamdeo Persaud, Dr Morris Edwards, Dr Nadia Liu and Dr Rhonda Moore.

The Public Health Ministry and the UNAIDS (Guyana) Office this week agreed on a three-year HIV/AIDS Strategic Plan to help improve the life expectancy of those affected by the virus.

Under the terms of the HIVision2020 covenant, 90 per cent of Guyanese living with AIDS caused by the Human Immuno-deficiency Virus (HIV) must be diagnosed by 2020  and a similar number must be receiving their anti-retroviral treatment. The two sides also estimate that under the pact 90 percent of the people must be in treatment with a “fully suppressed viral load” by 2020, a release from the ministry said yesterday.

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) estimates that the ‘90-90-90’ compact will cost the country some US$5.58M ($1.14B) to meet the global target…..

