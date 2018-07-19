Kamwatta, Whitewater grappling with influx of Venezuelans

The efforts of Village Councils to offer assistance to Venezuelans arriving in Whitewater and Kamwatta in the Mabaruma Sub-district over the past few weeks, have put a financial strain on the communities, village leaders say.

This newspaper over the past weeks has reported on the influx of persons fleeing economic hardship in Venezuela and seeking refuge in communities along Guyana’s bordering villages.

Toshaos Ernest Samuels of Whitewater Village and Maurice Henry of Kamwatta on Tuesday shared with Stabroek News, the challenges they face as they continue to grapple with the influx of Venezuelans, who have arrived on their doorsteps in search of food and accommodation, among other things…..