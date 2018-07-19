Local gov’t elections Nov 12th – Bulkan

This story is developing and will be updated.

Local Government Elections (LGE) are to be held on November 12th.

This was announced this morning by Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan at the ongoing National Toshaos Conference at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

It would be the first time in nearly five decades that local government elections have been held at two-year intervals.

The last LGE was held in 2016 and had been a fervent promise of the APNU+AFC government which took office in 2015. Prior to that, LGE were last held in 1994.