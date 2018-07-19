Guyana News

PPP to name presidential candidate before local govt polls

-vote to be by secret ballot

By Staff Writer
Bharrat Jagdeo

A People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) presidential candidate will be named before this year’s Local Government Elections even as party leader and General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo warned potential nominees to be cautious in their public campaigning.

“I don’t see the party having any difficulty with anyone who says ‘I am interested’. They all know the process. I am interested, and I have publicly urged that if they publicly expressed that interest, that the expression of the interest is done in a manner that is not disparaging of any other person who has expressed an interest,” Jagdeo said yesterday when asked about nominees publicly canvassing support…..

