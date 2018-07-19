President, Opposition Leader meet

President David Granger, today, met with Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo at State House to discuss the appointment of the Public Service Commission and the Police Service Commission, whose lives ended months ago.

A statement today from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the Leader of the Opposition was accompanied by former Attorney General, Anil Nandlall and Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira while Minister of State, Joseph Harmon and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams accompanied the President.

In an invited comment after the meeting, Harmon said that the President as required by the Constitution, has consulted with Jagdeo and he expects that the Commissions will soon be sworn in.

“As you are aware, these two Commissions, the life had come to an end many months ago but the process had required the National assembly to nominate some of these persons for both Commissions and once those were done; the Presi dent would consult with the Leader of the Opposition. So this is what took place this morning. The requirement was for meaningful consultation and not necessarily agreement and so that consultation took place and now I believe we can proceed with having the two Commissions established and the President at a short time from now will have those two Commissions sworn in so that their work can continue,” he said.