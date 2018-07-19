Guyana News

Shipper released after cocaine found under vehicle

By Staff Writer
The suspected cocaine that was recovered

Navindra Sarwan, the shipper who was held a little more than two weeks ago following the discovery of fifteen lbs of suspected cocaine under his vehicle in the compound of the CAMEX Bond at the Timehri airport was released since there was insufficient evidence linking him to the crime.

Sarwan was among five persons who were arrested by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on July 2.

A source related to Stabroek News….

