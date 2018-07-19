Shipper released after cocaine found under vehicle

Navindra Sarwan, the shipper who was held a little more than two weeks ago following the discovery of fifteen lbs of suspected cocaine under his vehicle in the compound of the CAMEX Bond at the Timehri airport was released since there was insufficient evidence linking him to the crime.
Sarwan was among five persons who were arrested by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on July 2.
A source related to Stabroek News….
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web