Guyana News

Shulinab toshao new NTC Chairman

-urges gov’t to work with executive

By Staff Writer
Nicholas Anthony Fredericks (Department of Public Information photo)

Newly-elected chairman of the National Toshaos Council, Nicholas Anthony Fredericks is calling on Government to work with the NTC’s new executive and to recognise the many issues facing them, some life threatening, to ensure a better quality of life for Indigenous peoples.

Fredericks, Toshao of Shulinab in the Rupununi who was yesterday re-elected for a second term on the 20-member executive of the NTC, was the only candidate nominated for the position of Chairman and was elected unopposed…..

