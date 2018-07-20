Guyana News

Another bid to smuggle items into NA prison

By Staff Writer
The items that were retrieved after being tossed over the fence on Wednesday.

A quantity of contraband items including marijuana and alcohol was early Wednesday morning retrieved in the yard of the New Amsterdam Prison after being tossed over the fence.

Director of Prisons (ag) Gladwin Samuels on Wednesday confirmed that based on information received, the items were discovered around 4.16 am.

Among the items recovered were three parcels of marijuana, 32 packs of cigarettes and two bottles of rum.

The police were called in and an investigation has been launched.

Attempts to smuggle items into the various prison facilities across the country continue to be a regular occurrence.

Just two weeks ago, a similar attempt was made at the said prison.

