Flooded Karasabai residents seek alternative routes as isolation continues

As the rainy season in the Rupununi and the associated floodwater continues to isolate the village of Karasabai in the South Pakaraimas, residents have begun to consider alternative routes and methods of transportation.

Toshao Shawn Kortright explained that because the main access road into the village is inundated, residents are sometimes forced to utilize an alternative route which takes them to Brazil, from whence they then have to travel to Lethem. Kortright spoke to Stabroek News on Wednesday at the National Toshaos Conference at Liliendaal.

Even though an alternative route is available, the community does not own a boat or an engine of its own, and as such, persons who opt to use the alternate route are dependent on boats that reach only to a certain point, to move around and access Lethem…..