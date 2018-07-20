Granger, Jagdeo meeting clears way for set up of service commissions

President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday met on the appointments of the Public Service Commission and the Police Service Commission and Jagdeo said he voiced his disapproval at the proposed nominee for the chairmanship of the latter, retired Assistant Commissioner Paul Slowe, saying he was partisan and comes with too much “baggage”.

“I believe that his conduct in the Commission of Inquiry [into the alleged assassination plot against the president] reinforces the partisan nature of his thinking. Now that he is going to head the Police Service Commission, he is going to bring two sets of baggage with him,” Jagdeo said following the meeting…..