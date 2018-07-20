Guyana News

Hospital attendant on attempted murder charge

By Staff Writer
Andre Fernandes

A hospital attendant was yesterday granted bail after he was charged with attempting to murder a former friend.

Andre Fernandes, of 348 Cummings Street, Alberttown was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read him the charge.

It is alleged that the accused on July 18th, at New Market Street, with intent to commit murder, unlawfully wounded Terry Clement…..

