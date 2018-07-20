Guyana News

MARAD to probe fatal jet skiing accident

By Staff Writer
Ravindra Budhraj

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has launched an investigation into the jet skiing accident which claimed the life of overseas-based Guyanese Ravindra Budhraj on Sunday last in the Demerara River.

Director of MARAD John Flores yesterday told Stabroek News that a team would be visiting the wharf at Jettoo Sawmill, located at Block ‘Y’ Coverden, East Bank Demerara, from where Budhraj and the pillion rider, Stefan Gajie, took off aboard the Jet Ski. He noted that the team would conduct an assessment and seek to gain a better understanding of what transpired…..

